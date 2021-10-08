Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banks more worried about hackers than pandemics, survey finds

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.38pm
Bank leaders are concerned about cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Concerns over cyber attacks have overtaken both Brexit and pandemics to become the thing banks and other financial institutions are the most worried about.

A new Bank of England survey has shown that nearly three quarters of respondents were worried about cybersecurity.

Participants were asked  to name the five risks they thought could have the biggest impact on the UK’s financial system.

Cyber attacks raised more concerns than geopolitical risk, which was mentioned by 59% of respondents, risk from pandemics, mentioned by 57%, and operation risks including climate change, which worried 48% of respondents.

The results came from a survey usually performed by the Bank of England twice a year, but which has not been published since before the pandemic.

Interest rates
The Bank of England in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Prior to Covid-19 “UK political risk” had been the biggest worry, at over 90% on several occasions since the 2016 referendum. This has now dropped to 40%.

However, despite the worry around cyber attacks, pandemics were still the most likely to be named as a respondent’s number one concern. In total 38% of those responding put it as their main risk, followed by cyber attacks on 19%, inflation and UK political risk.

Cyber problems have become increasingly worrying in recent months. Earlier this week Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for several hours.

The company denied the outage was the result of a cyber attack, but many others have fallen victim to such attacks, including Sony, British Airways and  Apple.

Earlier this year the Bank of England called for measures to protect against problems using cloud services.

There has been an increasing trend among big banks and other financial firms to outsource services to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others.

This could pose a threat to financial stability, the Bank said.

Earlier this year the outage of a US-based cloud provider, Fastly, made the websites of Spotify, Reddit and Twitter close down temporarily.

The Bank’s survey included responses from UK banks and building societies, large foreign banks, asset managers, hedge funds, insurers, pension funds, large non-financial companies and central counterparties.

