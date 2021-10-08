Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 5.23pm
Oil prices reached another three-year high on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.

The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.

It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.

Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.

“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

The rising oil price, which hit a new three-year high on Friday, proved enough to help the FTSE out of any sluggishness.

The price of Brent crude had increased by around 1.6% to 83.23 US dollars per barrel as markets were preparing to close across Europe.

It put a spring in the step of BP and Shell shares, up 2.5% and 2.2% respectively.

“Some of the hesitation in markets is also down to the ongoing rise in oil, which, far from slowing, appears to be gathering pace now that Opec+ has opted to hold production steady for the time being,” Mr Beauchamp said.

“The world economy, facing severe bottlenecks leading to inflation across a host of sectors, is ill-equipped for another turbo-charged oil price rise, and this could well stack up to be the big risk for the autumn.”

In the US, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were both trading fairly flat as markets closed in London. The FTSE’s European cousins were in the red, with the Dax losing 0.3% and the Cac 40 dropping 0.6%.

Sterling was flat against the dollar, trading at 1.3632, and against the euro at 1.1782.

In London, Royal Mail announced early on Friday that it had bought Canadian logistics firm Rosenau Transport, which it will add to the company’s 27 depots in the country.

The £211 million deal will see Royal Mail’s subsidiary General Logistics Systems, which operates on the west coast of the US, link up with the operations north of the border.

Shares in Royal Mail closed down 0.7%.

Despite attempts to brand the summer as “exceptional” and an August where sales were 50% higher than they had been before the pandemic, Hollywood Bowl’s shares failed to hit a strike.

The company closed up just 0.4%, despite gaining as much as 5.3% earlier in the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BP, up 8.75p to 353.55p, Shell A, up 36.2p to 1,708.6p, Shell B, up 34.8p to 1,714.6p, Standard Chartered, up 8.8p to 480.8p, and Rolls-Royce, up 2.48p to 143.7p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Aveva, down 117p to 3,478p, United Utilities, down 40p to 1,770.5p, Spirax-Sarco, down 235p to 14,500p, Smurfit Kappa, down 53p to 3,804p, and Rightmove, down 9p to 670.4p.

