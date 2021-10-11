Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glass company predicts energy costs could rise to £100m

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.12am Updated: October 11 2021, 11.17am
General view of a disused gas holder in central London. Now the glass industry says its cost could rocket (PA)
One of Europe’s largest glass plants has predicted its energy costs could rocket by £60 million per year as a result of rising costs.

Adrian Curry, managing director at Encirc, which has a base in Cheshire, said the firm has seen “huge increases” to its natural gas and electricity costs. This forces it to pass on the increases to brand owners, retail outlets and consumers.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The problem we have is that there seems to be no cap to it and it’s continuing to rise on an almost weekly basis.

“Generally we will have contracts for 12 months at a time, so we’re having to look at what contracts are offering… how we can pass these price increases on and how can we can protect our business in that regard.

“Our businesses is not at risk, per se, but our profitability is being hit hard.”

Questioned about how much the company’s energy bills have gone up by, he said: “We would normally spend about £40 million a year in energy. If we look forward today we’re seeing increases that mean we could be spending up to £100 million on a like-for-like basis.”

He added he was not asking for a bailout but was outlining what he was seeing across the glass sector and other sectors.

“I think without an intervention of some sort I can see a situation where it’s going to be extremely difficult for a lot of companies and it’s going to really affect supply chains going forward,” he added.

Stephen Elliott, chief executive of the Chemical Industries Association, said the suggestion to move the green levy from electricity to gas would “not be a helpful intervention right now”.

He told the programme: “When the wind doesn’t blow, gas is required as a backup. In the UK, we actually have greater dependency on gas as a backup than other countries.

“There’s a very short-term requirement to solve this issue to get us through the winter and a bit beyond, and then a discussion around shifting costs right in the middle of that is, we believe, not helpful.”

He added that the talk of the Government supporting the industry with a £2 billion cash injection was actually a “historic compensating measure” as a result of a move towards renewables.

“We’re not looking for a bailout, we think there are some very practical things we can do and that includes addressing some of the network costs and working with Beis and Ofgem,” he said.

