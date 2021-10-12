Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

PM ‘to back state loan plan to support businesses during energy crisis’

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 5.33am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly backing the loan scheme (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly backing the loan scheme (Jacob King/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly back plans to loan millions to help industries hit by the rise in global gas prices.

High energy costs have led to fears of businesses shutting factories or going to the wall, with the Business Secretary submitting a formal bid to the Treasury for assistance.

Kwasi Kwarteng issued the request to help prop up businesses at risk over winter on Monday, and The Times has reported the multi-million-pound series of state loans is backed by Mr Johnson.

The paper said companies threatened with closure would be given loans to prevent them from shutting down over the winter, and to stop thousands of jobs being lost.

The Treasury had previously denied having been in talks with the Business Department, leading to fears a package of support would not be forthcoming.

Mr Kwarteng held talks with industry leaders last week, and ministers and officials are set to continue speaking to businesses throughout this week.

He has pledged to keep the energy price cap in place to help households struggling with rising costs.

But no new support for businesses had been promised, despite bosses and some Tory MPs calling for help to prevent them going under as wholesale prices soar.

Conservative Party Conference
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Industries including ceramics, paper and steel manufacturing are thought to be among the worst hit.

The Times said Mr Johnson wanted to see the loan scheme put in place quickly despite concerns from chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It comes as Tory frontbencher Lord Agnew of Oulton said soaring energy costs were nothing to do with supply shortages, but were due to a “geopolitical move” by Russia to put pressure on Europe.

The Treasury minister’s comments appeared to go further than the Government has gone before in pointing the finger directly at Moscow for the current crisis.

And it follows claims Russia had been limiting gas supplies in a bid to prod regulators in Europe into moving quickly to certify the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

