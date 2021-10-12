Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Staff at FCA look to unionise following ‘growing disenchantment’ with leaders

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 10.24am Updated: October 12 2021, 3.22pm
FCA staff are seeking union recognition (FCA/PA)
Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have launched a formal petition for union recognition following months of growing disenchantment with the regulator’s leadership, according to a union.

Unite said staff want to be represented by an independent trade union after new pay proposals will leave three out of four workers facing pay cuts of 10%, it is claimed.

The union revealed it has seen a significant rise in membership at the regulator and called on bosses to hear the concerns of its workforce.

A petition has been set up to gauge interest, with the results to be presented to the organisation responsible for regulating the UK’s financial sector.

Staff are said to be unhappy with chief executive Nikhil Rathi’s transformation plans, which they believe will see wages cut but are unlikely to affect the FCA’s leadership team.

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: “Staff across the FCA are joining Unite in unprecedented numbers and want their voices heard.

“The significant growth in trade union membership demonstrates that the recognition of an independent trade union at the FCA is long overdue.”

He added: “Staff at the FCA are demoralised by the consultation launched by the CEO in September and feel it is a poor way to reward FCA staff who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deliver credit card and mortgage payment holidays that were a lifeline to people up and down the country.”

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi (FCA/PA)

According to staff, morale has plummeted in recent months, resignations are rising on a daily basis and recruitment is failing to keep up.

Unite members are angered that Mr Rathi, currently paid more than £455,000, has proposed allowing the highest paid FCA staff to be paid more to avoid caps on the tax breaks for the largest pension pot holders.

Formal communication events have attracted waves of criticism, leading to union membership increasing four-fold, Unite said.

The Bank of England and the Pensions Regulator already formally recognise trade unions.

An FCA spokesperson said: “Our colleagues have always had a choice about how they are represented and some are members of a trade union.

“There is an agreed process for a trade union seeking recognition.”

Sources at the organisation pointed out that lower paid workers at the FCA can expect to see an increase in base pay, although bonuses are set to be scrapped, leading to overall cuts in pay.

The FCA already has an internal staff committee made up of employee and management representatives, which bosses are said to be liaising with throughout the consultation.

