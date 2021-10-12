Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

French Connection trims losses as founder plans retirement

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 12.18pm
French Connection has narrowed losses and confirmed that chief and founder Stephen Marks is set to retire (Nick Ansell/PA)
French Connection revealed narrowing losses as boss Stephen Marks confirmed plans to retire once the takeover of the company is completed.

Last week, Mr Marks agreed to the sale of the troubled fashion business for £29 million to MIP Holdings, which is led by the retailer’s second largest shareholder, Apinder Singh Ghura.

Mr Marks, who is both chairman and chief executive, said he will retire once the acquisition is completed.

“This is an appropriate time for me to step back from the business that I founded in 1972, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our people for their contribution to our achievements over the years,” he said.

“I wish them all every success in the future.”

Early in his career, Mr Marks was dubbed “The Hotpants King” after recognising the growing trend in Paris and successfully bringing it to the UK.

He has also invested in the Hard Rock Cafe and helped to finance Guy Ritchie films including Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

Stephen Marks Feature
French Connection founder Stephen Marks is expected to take home around £12m from the sale of the retailer to MIP Holdings (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The 75-year-old is expected to take home around £12 million from the MIP deal, having sought a sale for a number of years.

He formally put the business on the market in March, after it tumbled to a £12 million loss for the year to January after being battered by the pandemic.

In the latest update, the company posted an underlying loss of £900,000 for the six months to July, compared with a £3.6 million loss for the period in 2019.

It revealed that group revenues dropped by 21.2% to £40.2 million for the period as it was affected by its restructuring efforts and pandemic restrictions.

Mr Marks added: “I am pleased that the improvement in business we saw in the early part of the period has continued throughout the first half of the financial year.

“Wholesale in both the UK and the US has performed well, with a good outcome to the summer season.

“Over the last five years, French Connection has made significant progress in its plans to rationalise the size of its store portfolio and to return the group to profitability.”

