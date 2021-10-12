Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol station shortages 'remain serious'

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 3.08pm Updated: October 12 2021, 4.40pm
The fuel crisis begin when demand surged after BP announced it would have to close a handful of its petrol stations last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The fuel crisis begin when demand surged after BP announced it would have to close a handful of its petrol stations last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Shortages at petrol stations remain “serious” due to fuel not being delivered where it is needed, retailers have warned.

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, claimed a “large majority” of forecourts did not know when they would receive their next delivery.

He said: “There are many reports of wet sites quickly going dry because the continuity of tankers remains out of kilter with orders.

“The situation in London and the South East remains serious.”

Mr Madderson said there had been “a welcome improvement” in the region over the weekend with 10% of non-motorway sites running out of fuel, which was “not far behind the rest of the country”.

The figure was based on a survey of a quarter of petrol stations.

He cited figures from motoring research charity the RAC Foundation which indicated that filling stations in London and the South East were used more intensely than those elsewhere.

Mr Madderson said: “These filling stations therefore need to be refuelled more often.

“The need to refuel filling stations in London and the South East is even more necessary when customers panic buy, because there are more cars to be filled per station there than the GB average.”

A Government spokesman said: “Thanks to interventions we have made, forecourt stocks have substantially improved in all regions of the UK.

PA infographic showing the pump price of unleaded petrol
(PA Graphics)

“We continue to work closely with industry to help increase stocks further.

“As the industry has said, we have ample fuel reserves and the return of normal buying habits by the public has reduced the exceptional demand seen in previous weeks.”

There were currently 151 military drivers deployed to deliver fuel, according to the Government.

The fuel crisis begin when demand surged after BP announced on September 23 it would have to close a handful of its petrol stations.

New figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show the average price of petrol at UK forecourts was 137.17p per litre on Monday, up 2p per litre from before the crisis began.

Diesel has increased by 3p per litre over the same period, to 140.66p per litre.

These are the most expensive average prices for petrol and diesel since September 2013.

