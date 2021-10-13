Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Builder Barratt shrugs off supply chain issues

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 8.03am
Many building companies are struggling to get the materials and staff they need (Rui Vieira/PA)
Many building companies are struggling to get the materials and staff they need (Rui Vieira/PA)

Builder Barratt Developments has not measured any significant impact on its construction plans due to much-publicised problems in UK supply chains.

The company said on Wednesday that it is still on track to complete between 17,000 and 17,250 homes in the current financial year, which ends next June.

Barratt said that it has noticed “some macroeconomic uncertainty”, but its financial position is strong enough to react to changes this year.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers and sub-contractors and have not experienced any significant disruption to our build programme as a result of the challenging supply chain environment,” said chief executive David Thomas.

The company added that its building sites are continuing to operate across the country, with construction in line with plans.

But the cost of building will increase by between 4% and 5% during the current financial year, Barratt predicted.

Reservations per site dropped by 2.3% in the last three months compared with the same period a year ago.

But Barratt stressed that a year ago buyers could benefit from a stamp duty holiday and Help to Buy.

The more relevant comparison is the same period in 2019, Barratt said, and when compared to that time, reservations are now 18% higher.

Stamp duty holidays were completely removed last month, while Help to Buy was tapered in December last year to exclude existing homebuyers and include regional price caps.

The impact has been clear. In the last three months 21% of buyers were using Help to Buy, down from 45% two years ago and 51% last year.

“The positive start to the new financial year has continued in recent weeks with private reservations remaining strong,” Mr Thomas said.

“This is particularly encouraging given the significant year-on-year reduction in Help to Buy reservations and the ending of the stamp duty holiday.

He added: “We remain on track to deliver both our (2022 financial year) and medium-term targets set out in the (2021 financial year) results, whilst maintaining our commitment to leading the industry in the quality and sustainability of our homes and in customer service, which we believe is fundamental to our ongoing success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier