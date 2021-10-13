Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
THG unsure over what caused £2bn drop in its shares

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 10.02am
THG sells beauty and fitness products. (The Hut Group/PA)
THG sells beauty and fitness products. (The Hut Group/PA)

Online retailer THG has said it is in the dark over what caused a 35% drop in its share price during a meeting with shareholders on Tuesday.

Bosses said they had not revealed any new information that might have caused such a major swing in the embattled company’s share price.

But the event, which was called to calm the nerves of shareholders, clearly had the opposite effect.

Up until the point at which boss Matt Moulding started speaking, THG’s shares had been trading down just 2% on Tuesday. They plunged following his speech, closing down by more than a third.

The drop wiped nearly £2 billion off its market value.

On Wednesday the company said: “THG notes the fall in the share price yesterday following the capital market event, and confirms that it knows of no notifiable reason for the material share price movement, and that no material new information was disclosed at the event.”

THG said that since listing in September 2020 it has consistently delivered results ahead of targets.

It also has a “very strong liquidity position” going into a peak trading season, THG said.

But as markets opened on Wednesday morning, investors did not seem particularly calmed by the statement.

Shares yo-yoed between a 7% rise and a 10% drop in just the first half hour after trading started.

The group’s share price has been under pressure for months. It is just 13 months since the company’s shares started trading in London at 500p each. They are now worth less than 300p.

What was meant to set THG apart when it listed was its technology, which it was able to sell to other online retailers.

The system, called Ingenuity, would position THG in a similar category to online supermarket Ocado, or energy supplier Octopus, who gained massive valuations from selling their technology to others in the sector.

But investors have been unsure about what exactly Ingenuity does. This was in part what Tuesday’s meeting was called to explain.

Ingenuity has been described as anything from a social media influencer platform to a platform to handle logistics.

Following the share price collapse, analysts at Jefferies noted investors now seem to think Ingenuity is practically worthless.

Even if valuing other parts of the business conservatively, Ingenuity’s value might now be £0, at least according to the company’s share price.

It is a far cry from May, when Japanese investor SoftBank signed a deal which would let it buy a fifth of Ingenuity when THG sells the unit. The agreement valued Ingenuity at £4.5 billion.

“Quite clearly, the reassurance that today’s event should have delivered failed to materialise. And sentiment has taken over from fundamentals,” Jefferies analysts said.

But they added that an update on the third quarter results, which is due on October 26, and more clarity on the SoftBank relationship, might help turn things around.

