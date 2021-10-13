Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

WPP’s Finsbury Glover Hering agrees SVC merger deal

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 11.36am
Finsbury Glover Hering founder Roland Rudd (Finsbury/PA)
WPP-backed corporate communications firm Finsbury Glover Hering (FGH) has agreed a merger deal with US rival Sard Verbinnen & Co (SVC).

The new firm, which will employ around 1,000 people across 25 global offices, will seek to be a leader in strategic communications, WPP said.

WPP will become the largest shareholder of the new firm, with a 57.4% stake, while FGH managers will hold 25.9%.

FGH was founded initially as Finsbury by public relations executive Roland Rudd in 1994, who sold his majority stake to Sir Martin Sorrell seven years later but remained with the firm.

The firm became FGH last year after the London-based Finsbury merged with Washington DC firm Glover Park and Frankfurt based Hering Schuppener.

Mr Rudd, a prominent anti-Brexit campaigner, will become a co-chair of the new firm alongside Glover Park co-founder Carter Askew and SVC founder George Sard.

The deal is expected to complete in the current quarter of 2021 and the group operate under a new name from next year.

In a joint statement, Mr Rudd and Mr Askew said: “To generate growth, open markets, shape policy and attract capital, companies need to seamlessly communicate to more audiences and across more markets than ever before.

“This merger brings together the most accomplished communications professionals, operating within a global firm that will have the expertise and experience to deliver reputation advisory services to address critical c-suite concerns.”

Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP, said: “The demand for board-level strategic advice on a growing range of financial, reputational and social issues has never been greater.

“As the reputations of companies and their brands become ever more closely linked, our leadership in this area is a core part of our offer as we support our clients’ continued transformation.

“WPP is delighted to support the ambitions of the leadership teams of Finsbury Glover Hering and SVC in creating a powerhouse in strategic communications, with the expertise, scale and footprint to provide unparalleled service to global clients.”

