Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fuel and household energy spending rises a fifth in a fortnight – Lloyds Bank

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 12.11am
Motorists queue for fuel at an Esso petrol station in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Motorists queue for fuel at an Esso petrol station in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

September 24 saw the highest amount spent on fuel in a single day since Lloyds Bank records began, analysis of customers’ debit cards shows.

The peak fell the day after BP and Tesco closed some filling stations due to problems with fuel delivery.

Across the UK, people spent a fifth (20%) more at petrol stations in the past two weeks, compared with the two weeks before, the bank said.

September 24 saw the bank’s debit card users spend 125% more on fuel than on the same day in 2019, and the highest amount since records began in April 2014.

The East Midlands saw the biggest increase in fuel spending in the last two weeks compared with the two before, up 24%, followed by the West Midlands (23%) and the South East (22%).

This was followed by Yorkshire and Humber and the East Midlands (both 20%). Wales and Scotland saw the lowest increases, at 14% and 15% respectively, followed by London and the South West on 19%.

However, the bank said there were signs that demand for fuel was easing. Week-on-week spending across the UK has fallen by almost a third (31%), with the number of transactions down 20%.

Only three regions, all in the South and East, saw drops of less than 30%. Londoners’ spending on fuel fell just 20%, the lowest of any region, followed by the South East (21%) and east of England (25%).

The amount spent on cards on household energy in the past two weeks also increased, by 24%, as a combination of colder weather and soaring energy prices gripped the UK.

Spending on energy is now 14% higher than the same two weeks in 2020, the bank’s figures show.

Philip Robinson, payments and fraud and financial crime director at Lloyds Bank, said: “After an initial incredible spike in late September where spending on fuel was the highest we’ve ever seen it, over the past week card payments at petrol stations have fallen, particularly in Northern and Western parts of the UK.

“However, household energy spend continues to increase, 13% in the last week alone, driven by rising prices and colder months.

“With this in mind, now is a very good time to sit down and reflect on your personal finances ahead of Christmas 2021.

“Budget effectively and give yourself a clear idea of what you can afford this festive season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier