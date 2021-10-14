Domino’s sets out plan to hire 8,000 drivers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pizza giant Domino’s has said it plans to hire more than 8,000 drivers across the UK and Ireland as part of its preparations for the busy Christmas period.

It comes as the takeaway firm updates its shareholders over its trading over the past three months.

The company said it sold seven pizzas each minute over the three-month period, with online orders peaking to 13 per second on July 3 as England took on Ukraine in football’s European Championship.

Domino’s said it is now launching the recruitment drive as it expects demand to continue to strengthen over the rest of the year.

Nicola Frampton, operations director for Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “While 2021 has been a busy year for us so far, we still have our busiest period just around the corner.

“Our delivery drivers are vital to the service we provide our customers and the success of our business, so we’re really keen to hear from those wanting to join the Domino’s team.

“With the majority of vacancies currently available being permanent, this is a great time to join.

“There are roles to suit everyone – whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path.

“In return we offer competitive pay and the chance to be part of a winning team.”