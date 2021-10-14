Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Black Friday shoppers fear transport problems will hit stocks of wanted items

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 11.39am
Around one in four people are worried that items they want to buy on Black Friday will be out of stock due to supply chain problems, according to a YouGov survey for PriceRunner (Danny Lawson/PA)
Around one in four people are worried that items they want to buy on Black Friday will be out of stock due to supply chain problems, according to a YouGov survey for PriceRunner (Danny Lawson/PA)

Around one in four people are concerned that items they may want to buy on Black Friday could be out of stock due to transport problems, according to a survey.

Some 26% of people questioned by YouGov said they are worried that the products they hope to purchase during the discount shopping event on November 26 will not be for sale due to the lorry drivers crisis.

Young adults aged 18 to 24 were found to be the most concerned, with just over two-fifths (42%) agreeing, according to the poll of more than 2,100 people across the UK carried out between October 8 and 11.

More than half (61%) of the respondents said they are still shopping online more than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Comparison website PriceRunner, which commissioned the research, said its own analysis of more than 12,000 products sold on Black Friday last year found that prices for around one in five had been ramped up and then reduced in time for the sale.

It said its analysis of price trends this year has also found that some prices have already started to go up ahead of Black Friday.

Christine Gouldthorp, consumer expert at PriceRunner, said people should not panic and buy items they do not need.

She predicted that some retailers may avoid lowering prices on some popular products “that are hard to get on shelves, in order to not run out of stock completely and disappoint consumers”.

She said: “My advice is to expect the unexpected this year.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that, despite supply chain issues, there will be a “good amount of Christmas presents available” this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier