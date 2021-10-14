Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fuel supplies lower in London and the South East than rest of country

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 1.22pm
Fuel supplies at petrol stations in London and the South East remain lower than the rest of Britain (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fuel supplies at petrol stations in London and the South East remain lower than the rest of Britain (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fuel supplies at petrol stations in London and the South East remain lower than the rest of Britain.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show filling station storage tanks in the capital were just 27% full at the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 37% across the whole of Britain.

The situation was only slightly better in the South East (33%).

Average stock levels in Britain sank to 15% on September 25, two days after panic buying began.

Average road fuel sales at filling stations in Great Britain
(PA Graphics)

In early 2020 – before demand was affected by coronavirus restrictions – stock levels averaged around 43%.

The figures also show that sales of fuel have slowed from an average of 35,900 litres per filling station on September 24 to 11,600 litres on Sunday.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said the statistics indicate that the crisis lasted for 17 days, and it was not until Sunday when “normality” returned.

He went on: “The persistence of that road fuel frenzy has been a surprise and it will be necessary to re-plan future responses to such events, taking into account the immediate impact of messaging and social media when a forecourt gets resupplied and whether spend limits are adequate when the cost of fuel is so high.

“It was clear that, as soon as a fuel station had a delivery, the world and his wife descended on it to top up.

“Also, at around 136p a litre, a £30-limit on fuel sales bought only 22 litres of petrol in a typical 55-litre tank.”

