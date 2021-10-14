How the contactless card spending limit has changed over the years

An error occurred. Please try again.

The new contactless card spending limit of £100 introduced from Friday is 10 times the initial limit set in 2007.

Here is a timeline showing how the limit has increased over the years:

– 2007, £10

– 2010, £15

– 2012, £20

– 2015, £30

– 2020, £45

– 2021, £100