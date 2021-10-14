How the contactless card spending limit has changed over the years By Press Association October 15 2021, 12.06am The contactless card transaction limit has been raised to £100 (Victoria Jones/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The new contactless card spending limit of £100 introduced from Friday is 10 times the initial limit set in 2007. Here is a timeline showing how the limit has increased over the years: – 2007, £10 – 2010, £15 – 2012, £20 – 2015, £30 – 2020, £45 – 2021, £100 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Will your bank allow you to set your own contactless card spending limit? Contactless card payment limit raised to £100 NHS backlog hits record high with nearly 10,000 waiting more than two years Taking a closer look at how Lewis Hamilton reached the 100-win landmark