Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Addison Lee to recruit 1,000 new drivers in London

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 7.02am
Private taxi firm Addison Lee on recruitment drive in London (PA)
Private taxi firm Addison Lee on recruitment drive in London (PA)

Private taxi giant Addison Lee is to recruit 1,000 drivers in London amid growing demand for its services as the capital recovers from the virus crisis.

The company said it is offering drivers a “market-leading” package, with a guarantee of £5,000 for the first month of employment, a pension and holiday pay.

Between August and September, Addison Lee said its passenger car journeys in London increased by more than 40%, and the company expects to see continued growth throughout the Christmas period.

Chief executive Liam Griffin said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have put drivers first, and as London recovers, we’re delighted to be able to grow the driver community with market-leading rates of pay and benefits.

“It’s encouraging to see London reopening and the city coming back to life. Drivers will have a huge role to play in helping people getting around the city as safely and reliably as possible.

“Our latest recruitment drive is designed to ensure we continue to support existing drivers and meet future demand.”

The news follows Addison Lee’s announcement last month to transition its standard fleet to fully electric by 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]