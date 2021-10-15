Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rio Tinto downgrades production after labour shortages in Australia

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 9.08am
Rio Tinto said iron production from the Pilbara region of Australia will be lower than previously expected (Newscast/PA)
Mining giant Rio Tinto is being hit by labour shortages in Australia and has been forced to downgrade its production expectations.

The company said that it expects to ship between 320 million and 325 million tonnes of iron ore from its Pilbara operations.

Rio Tinto has 16 iron mines and employs 13,600 people in the area, in Western Australia, north of Perth.

These sites were previously expected to ship “at the low end” of 325 million to 340 million tonnes.

The company said that it had been delayed finishing a new mine and doing up an old one because of a lack of staff in the region because Australian state borders are closed.

“The tight labour market in Western Australia continues to limit our access to labour and we have also experienced delays due to a tight global supply chain,” it said.

Costs at Pilbara are also rising due to freight, diesel and labour rates, as well as the added costs of ensuring staff get vaccinated.

Production in Canada was also hit due to problems getting hold of enough staff and equipment, while labour shortages are also hitting Mongolia.

“It has been another difficult quarter operationally and despite improving versus the prior quarter, we recognise the opportunity to raise our performance. We have consequently modestly adjusted our guidance,” said chief executive Jakob Stausholm.

He added: “We are progressing against our four pillars and striving to make Rio Tinto even stronger, notably to become the best operator.

“This will ensure we continue to deliver attractive returns to shareholders, invest in sustaining and growing our portfolio, and make a broader contribution to society, particularly in relation to the drive to net-zero carbon emissions.”

Labour and supply chain shortages have impacted many businesses around the world in recent months, as the economy sprung back into action following Covid.

In the UK, shortages of lorry drivers and a rise in gas prices due to booming international demand have been some of the most obvious impacts.

Shares in Rio Tinto had dipped by 1.9% early on Friday morning, making it the second worst performer on London’s FTSE 100.

