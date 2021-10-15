Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Financial Conduct Authority chairman quits after four years

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 1.48pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.43pm
Charles Randell is quitting as chairman of the FCA (FCA/PA)
Charles Randell is quitting as chairman of the FCA (FCA/PA)

The chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced plans to step down from his role amid tensions among staff over a proposed overhaul.

Charles Randell told Chancellor Rishi Sunak to start looking for a replacement ahead of him quitting next spring, along with his position as chairman of the Payment Systems Regulator.

He joined the FCA in April 2018 and said it is the right time to leave as the watchdog’s chief executive launches a series of transformation plans and attempts to move on from recent criticism over the London Capital & Finance (LCF) scandal.

Mr Randell said: “As the FCA prepares to implement its new wholesale, retail and data strategies under an established new executive, now is the right time for a new chair to carry on the close and continuous oversight of our transformation.”

The transformation plan being rolled out by FCA boss Nikhil Rathi aims to strengthen the regulator, although some staff have been left demoralised as pay structures are scrapped, leading to unions formally requesting recognition from management.

This week the Unite union said it has seen a surge in membership at the FCA, with many said to be unhappy at the proposed changes.

During his tenure, Mr Randell managed the fallout from the collapse of mini-bond firm LCF, which went bust in 2019 after raising £237 million from 11,000 small investors.

Charles Randell
Charles Randell has announced he will leave the FCA next year (HM Treasury/PA)

A report by former High Court judge Dame Elizabeth Gloster last year found that the FCA failed to properly regulate and supervise the business.

The Treasury Select Committee said the FCA needed a culture change and was critical of the watchdog’s decision to give a promotion to a member of staff highlighted by Dame Elizabeth’s report.

At a select committee hearing in April, a Government minister failed to give his backing to Mr Randell after repeated questions.

It was also revealed that Mr Randell, a former commercial finance lawyer, had invested in controversial film scheme Ingenious, used by celebrities and sportsmen to reduce their tax bills.

He repaid HM Revenue & Customs £100,000 and called the investment an error of judgment.

More recently, he has been speaking out about cryptocurrencies and other high-risk investments being pushed on social media.

In a speech, he said celebrities who endorse financial products on social media are “betraying the trust” of their fans, and vowed to hold them accountable if they cost the public money.

Mr Sunak said: “Charles has led both boards during the UK’s transition to our new position outside the EU, through the vital economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting the important transition following Nikhil Rathi’s arrival as new CEO of the FCA.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]