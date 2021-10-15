Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fully vaccinated UK travellers can visit the US from November 8

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 3.21pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.54pm
Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November 8, the White House has confirmed (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November 8, the White House has confirmed (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November 8, the White House has confirmed.

This will end the blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country introduced by then-president Donald Trump in March 2020 due to coronavirus.

The new policy was announced last month, but it was not previously known when in November it would be implemented.

The lifting of the travel ban is a major boost for the UK’s struggling airlines, airports and travel firms.

Around 3.8 million British nationals visited the US every year prior to the pandemic, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

A US-UK taskforce was launched in June with the goal of opening up travel.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Nearly 600 days since the introduction of the US travel ban, this is a pivotal moment for the entire travel industry and finally provides the certainty we have so desperately needed.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board and reconnect friends and families across the Atlantic, rebuild US-UK business relationships and reclaim Britain’s position as a leader on the global stage.”

Shai Weiss, his counterpart at Virgin Atlantic, said: “The UK will now be able to strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, the US, boosting trade and tourism as well as reuniting friends, families and business colleagues.”

Foreign visitors arriving in the US by air will be required to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and evidence of a recent negative Covid-19 test.

Vaccinations administered in the UK will be accepted by the US.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be prohibited from entering the country.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said the policy “is guided by public health”, and is both “stringent and consistent”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]