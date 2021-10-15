Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel and commodities help FTSE to strong finish to week

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.42pm
The FTSE 100 closed 26.32 points, or 0.37%, higher at 7,234.03 on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed 26.32 points, or 0.37%, higher at 7,234.03 on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

London markets had another strong showing to end the week in high spirits, following on from Thursday’s inroads.

The FTSE has not yet followed its counterparts to record highs but made further strides towards pre-pandemic levels as travel and commodity stocks made ground.

The FTSE 100 closed 26.32 points, or 0.37%, higher at 7,234.03 on Friday.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another strong session for European markets, with airlines getting a lift after the US announced that it would be reopening its borders to vaccinated visitors on November 8, and the UK Government announced that fully vaccinated passengers from red list countries can take a lateral flow test from October 24.

“The FTSE 100 has managed to sustain the gains from yesterday, consolidating at 18-month highs, helped by strong performances across a number of key sectors, with energy, financials and basic resource stocks all seeing strong gains.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other major markets have seen even bigger moves upwards due to the improvement in sentiment.

The German Dax increased by 0.81% and the French Cac moved 0.63% higher.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street jumped immediately as traders welcomed a better than expected set of US retail statistics for September.

Meanwhile, sterling benefited from an increased appetite for risk among traders, helping it to its highest level against the euro since February last year.

The pound was 0.06% lower versus the US dollar at 1.376 and was up 0.04% against the euro at 1.186.

In company news, Pearson plunged to the foot of the FTSE as it saw a strong US jobs market take potential students away from further education.

The publisher said that its higher education unit had taken a 7% hit, despite growth in the UK and Canada which was more than offset by a 9% drop in the US in the first nine months of the year.

Shares tumbled by 108.6p to 620.4p at the close of play

Elsewhere, cafe-bar operator Loungers finished higher after it reported that sales since reopening were significantly beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The AIM-listed hospitality firm reported that like-for-like sales jumped by 26.6% over the 20 weeks to October 3, against the comparable period in 2019.

This positive update helped its shares move 5p higher to 297.5p.

Falcon Oil bounced higher after it reported “very encouraging” preliminary results for its Velkerri 76 well.

The Dubai-based oil and gas firm improved by 1p to 8.1p per share.

Rio Tinto shares slipped by 73p to 5,038p after the mining giant downgraded its production expectations off the back of labour shortages in Australia.

The price of oil continued its inexorable rise, lifting briefly above 85 dollars per barrel for the first time in three years as demand continues to be boosted by natural gas shortages.

Brent crude increased by 0.9% to 84.76 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 65.5p at 1,797.5p, Evraz, up 22.4p at 617.4p, IAG, up 5.76p at 182.92p, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 128p at 5,098p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Pearson, down 108.6p at 620.4p, Severn Trent, down 71p at 2,604p, Smurfit Kappa, down 97p at 3,759p, and Informa, down 13p at 549.4p.

