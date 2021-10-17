Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bouncer shortage poses ‘threat to public safety’, warn nightclubs

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 12.09am
Rekom UK are among firms to warn of a pressing need to solve a shortage of security staff (PRYZM/Rekom Group/PA)

Nightclubs are urgently calling for Government intervention to a worsening shortage of bouncers which industry bosses say could become a “threat to public safety”.

The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) said last month that one in five night-life and hospitality businesses closed or reduced operating hours due to a shortage of security staff.

However, it said the situation has “deteriorated further” as demand continues to soar from customers keen to enjoy a night out following the easing of lockdown measures.

Security worker numbers have become depleted as many left the industry while clubs were closed throughout the pandemic for jobs with preferable hours, while exiting EU workers also added to the problem.

Bosses at nightclub operator Rekom UK and bar chain Revolution have also told the PA news agency that the shortage is a pressing concern.

Peter Marks, chief executive of 42-site business Rekom UK, which runs brands including Pryzm and Atik, said the problem had been “building slowly but has become so much worse since the pandemic”.

He told PA: “It’s been a real struggle at times but we’ve fortunately often been able to push back with security agencies to find the teams we need just in time.

“But even then, on one or two occasions we’ve had to limit numbers into venues because of security levels.

“We are in a particularly strong position though as we can agree to take on staff in larger numbers – this is particularly hitting independent clubs hard.”

Mr Marks added that the shortage has resulted in increasing fees for staff, as firms deal with a litany of other cost rises such as higher energy bills and rebounding VAT levels.

“I think the cost has gone up by around 15%,” he said.

“But that is slightly different everywhere. In somewhere like Dartford where we are the one club, it might not be that much, but in big cities like Nottingham it becomes very competitive trying to secure those staff.”

Mr Marks said the problem came amid “roaring trade” as people return to clubs for the first time since before the pandemic.

The NTIA stressed that security staff in venues are “fundamental to public safety” as it called for Government action.

Michael Kill, chief executive officer of the trade body, said: “If shortages continue to get worse, there is a very real chance it could become a threat to public safety.

“Like in other sectors currently seeing shortages, this is a long-term issue and decline in security resources can be tracked back at least three years, but this has been hugely exacerbated by the pandemic with many licensed staff leaving the sector when the bars and clubs closed and now choosing not to return.

“Brexit hasn’t helped either, but it is far from the only factor at play here.

“There are steps the Government can take to ease the problem, whether that be funding training initiatives, streamlining new training requirements, or tackling shortages through legislation – and I would also like to see them revisit the issue of temporary visas to assuage the crisis.”

Rob Pitcher, chief executive of Revolution Bars, also told PA that the group has seen a “particular issue” hiring security staff for venues.

