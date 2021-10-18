Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cryptocurrency fraud losses up by 30% in 2021 compared with whole of 2020

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 11.48am
The amount of money reported lost to cryptocurrency fraud in 2021 so far is already nearly a third higher than for the whole of 2020, according to Action Fraud (Tim Goode/PA)

The amount of money reported lost to cryptocurrency fraud in 2021 so far is already nearly a third (30%) higher than for the whole of 2020, according to police figures.

Some £146,222,332 has been lost to cryptocurrency fraud since the start of this year, Action Fraud figures show.

The average loss per victim was just over £20,500, with 18 to 25-year-olds accounting for 11% of reports. More than half (52%) of victims were aged between 18 and 45.

People will often be promised high returns by criminals on social media.

Bogus celebrity endorsements are a tactic often used by criminals advertising fake investment opportunities, including in cryptocurrency.

Often, fake testimonials are accompanied with a picture of a well-known figure to help the investment seem legitimate.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, Action Fraud received 558 investment fraud reports which made reference to a bogus celebrity endorsement – with more than three-quarters (79%) of reports mentioning cryptocurrency as the commodity they invested in.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Craig Mullish, from City of London Police, said: “Reports of cryptocurrency fraud have increased significantly over the past few years, which is unsurprising given everyone is spending more time online…

“We would encourage anyone thinking about making an investment to do their research first and to stop and think before making an investment as it could protect you and your money.”

Many firms advertising and selling investments in cryptoassets are not authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

This means that if someone invests in certain cryptoassets they will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if something goes wrong.

People can check the FCA register to make sure they are dealing with an authorised firm and check the FCA’s warning list of firms to avoid.

For more information about investment fraud, visit https://www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart

