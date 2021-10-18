Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
National Express handed more time to make Stagecoach takeover bid

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 11.48am
Under the terms of the possible tie-up, National Express would own around 75% of the combined group (John Stillwell/PA)
National Express has been given more time to place a firm takeover offer for transport rival Stagecoach.

Last month, the two firms confirmed they were in talks over a merger deal which would value Stagecoach at around £445 million.

It comes after both firms were hit hard by the pandemic, with passenger numbers slumping due to lockdowns, remote working and a switch away from public transport.

Under the terms of the possible tie-up, National Express would own around 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach shareholders around 25%.

National Express had been given until 5pm on October 19 to make a firm offer or walk away, under City Takeover Panel rules.

However, the Takeover Panel has extended this to allow National Express until 5pm on November 16 to make its move or give up on the deal altogether.

The UK coach firm said the potential merger would be expected to result in “one-off” costs of around £40 million to actively reap the benefits, which would be split between the two operations in the first two years.

“Discussions between Stagecoach and National Express have continued, with respective management teams and advisers working constructively to progress reciprocal due diligence,” Stagecoach said in a statement.

Shares in National Express dropped by 3.1% in early trading, while Stagecoach moved 3.4% lower.

