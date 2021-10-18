Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

£1m average house price gap between England’s most and least expensive towns

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 1.30pm
There is a £1m gap on average between England’s most and least expensive towns in terms of house prices, according to the Office for National Statistics (Joe Giddens/PA)
There is a £1m gap on average between England’s most and least expensive towns in terms of house prices, according to the Office for National Statistics (Joe Giddens/PA)

There is a £1 million gap on average between England’s most and least expensive towns in terms of house prices, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The median average price of homes in towns in 2020 ranged from £39,000 in Ferryhill, County Durham, to £1.05 million in Northwood, which borders Hertfordshire and north London, the ONS said.

The town with the highest average house price in Wales in 2020 was Dinas Powys in the Vale of Glamorgan, at £291,000, while Ferndale in Rhondda Cynon Taf had the lowest, at £60,000.

“This is a difference of £231,000 between the area with the highest and lowest house prices, which was considerably smaller than the difference of over £1 million observed in England,” the ONS said.

The average house price in England and Wales in 2020 was £250,000, the ONS said.

England had an average house price of £259,000, while Wales had a typical price of £170,000.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic period, the ONS said it has seen higher rates of price growth for properties with three or more bedrooms, compared with those with one or two bedrooms.

Only in smaller built-up areas was this pattern different, with less variation by room type, it added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier