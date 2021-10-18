Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asda cancels £750 million plans to sell forecourt business

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 3.24pm
Asda and EG Group had agreed the deal in February (Rui Vieira/PA)
Asda and EG Group had agreed the deal in February (Rui Vieira/PA)

The billionaire brothers who took over Asda earlier this year have abandoned a £750 million plan to fold the company’s petrol forecourts into their filling station empire.

Asda and the EG Group said they had decided to terminate the deal on Monday after new information came to light.

The deal was first agreed in February, but it was not until June that the two companies could start sharing commercial information.

Neither side revealed what had caused the change of heart, but said that something in this information had sparked a rethink.

ASDA Stock
Petrol station at the Asda store in Leyton, east London (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“This allowed Asda and EG Group’s teams to start sharing commercial information relating to EG’s acquisition of the Asda forecourt business which had not been previously possible and has resulted in several changes to the financial evaluation of the proposed transaction,” Asda and EG said.

“As a result, EG and Asda have decided they will no longer proceed with the transaction.”

The Issa brothers, Zuber and Mohsin, made their money through the EG Group, a petrol station business that has 6,000 sites in the UK and Europe.

They were catapulted into the public eye last year after launching, and later winning, a £6.8 billion takeover of Asda.

They teamed up with private equity firm TDR Capital to buy the retailer from US giant Walmart.

The deal that would have seen Asda’s forecourts bought by EG Group was  cancelled on Monday, but the two companies still plan to work together.

Asda’s on the move range will be rolled out across EG’s forecourts in the UK.

It will establish 28 new Asda convenience stores at EG’s forecourts this year, and reach 200 next year.

EG said: “These plans remain unchanged, and the company continues to anticipate synergies as a result of its growing relationship with Asda.”

Asda added: “Asda will retain the petrol forecourts business and the associated revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation).

“The forecourts have been an important footfall driver to the business, supported by its position as a price leader in the supermarket fuel sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier