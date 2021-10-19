Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen and senior royals to host business leaders at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 2.48am
The Queen will host a reception for international business and investment leaders (PA)
The Queen will host a reception for international business and investment leaders to mark the Global Investment Summit.

The head of state will be joined by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for the Windsor Castle event on Tuesday which will also be attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier in the day, the Government will host the one-day summit in London to encourage foreign investment by showcasing the best of British innovation, especially green industries of the future.

The reception comes ahead of the royal family’s attendance at events in Glasgow for the UN climate conference Cop26 in November.

The Department for International Trade has already announced global business leaders and industry heavyweights will join Mr Johnson at the investment summit, with speakers including Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine co-creators.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will also attend the business summit, which has levelling up and attracting greener and more sustainable investment on the agenda.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent are also expected at the Windsor reception.

