Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asda in recruitment drive for 15,000 Christmas workers

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 8.22am
Asda is seeking to recruit 15,000 temporary Christmas workers (Asda/PA)
Asda is seeking to recruit 15,000 temporary Christmas workers (Asda/PA)

Asda is seeking to recruit 15,000 people to help with the busy Christmas period.

The supermarket giant will be hiring the temporary workers for a raft of roles in its stores and depots and for its home delivery service.

About 500 jobs will be based in depots and 1,500 will be home delivery roles, with the remainder being in stores across the UK.

The retailer said there will be opportunities for some of these seasonal workers to remain with Asda into the new year as colleagues take time off after the hectic festive period.

The recruitment spree comes after rivals including Tesco and Sainsbury’s announced their own plans to hire thousands of temporary workers.

Many customers are expected to splash out on bumper Christmas celebrations after last year was disrupted by the pandemic.

Retailers will also be facing a number of challenges including supply chain disruption, caused by factors including lorry driver shortages and global shipping issues.

Asda confirmed its first Christmas delivery slots will become available later on Tuesday for its Delivery Pass customers, with the first slots for all other customers available from Thursday October 28.

Since the start of the pandemic, the retailer has more than doubled the capacity of its online delivery service and will have 900,000 home delivery and click and collect slots available the week before Christmas.

Hayley Tatum, chief people officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas, and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier