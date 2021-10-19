Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
McBride to sink to half-year loss as cost surge amid supply chain disruption

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 9.15am
Household cleaning products firm McBride has warned it expects to sink to a first-half loss as it battles to offset soaring prices due to the supply chain crisis (PA)
Household cleaning products firm McBride has warned it expects to sink to a first-half loss as it battles to offset soaring prices due to the supply chain crisis.

The group, which is behind many supermarkets’ own-brand cleaning products, said raw material and packaging prices have ramped up faster than expected, while freight and distribution costs have also risen far higher than predicted and show no sign of slowing.

McBride is launching a second round of “substantial” price increases charged to customers across all its divisions – set to see in the region of “mid to high teen percentage” rises.

Despite raising prices, the group said it is expecting to slump to an underlying loss of up to £10 million in its first half, sending its under-pressure shares tumbling by 9%.

It did not provide a further update on the full-year outlook, having already warned in September that profits could tumble by up to 65%.

McBride said: “Since providing the company’s outlook for the current financial year on 9 September 2021, global supply chains have continued to tighten.

“Raw material and packaging costs have moved faster and to a higher level than previously expected.

“In addition, the shortage of haulage capacity and higher fuel costs has continued to substantially inflate distribution costs – again ahead of the board’s expectations – which show no sign of abating in the near term.”

The firm was left nursing an 18% slump in profits for the year to June 30 after seeing prices leap higher since early spring.

The Manchester-based firm – which also makes it own label products such as Oven Pride – said in August that, while it had agreed price increases with many customers, these rises will start later than McBride was hoping.

It said this meant the company will not be able to pass on the increased costs from its raw materials supply chains for some time.

Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, said McBride was an “unsurprising casualty of input price inflation”.

He added that the scale of the price hikes McBride is looking to push through will likely mean an impact to consumers as well.

Mr Black said it “points to substantial inflationary pressure in the British and European retail systems, price rises that we expect to see more evidently realised on the shelf edge and in the inflation data in forthcoming weeks”.

