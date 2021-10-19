Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moneysupermarket snaps up cashback site Quidco

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 12.07pm
Moneysupermarket.com has agreed to buy Quidco in a deal worth up to £101 million (PA)
Price comparison group Moneysupermarket.com has agreed to buy cashback business Quidco in a deal worth up to £101 million.

Moneysupermarket said it will pay £87 million in cash with a further £14 million deferred under the deal to snap up Maple Syrup Media, trading as Quidco.

Quidco is the second largest cashback business in the UK, with around one million members.

It offers cashback at about 4,500 sellers, including retail, travel and switching services.

Moneysupermarket said it hopes Quidco will benefit from its data and technology platform, as well as capabilities such as data analytics, search engine optimisation expertise and customer relationship management.

It aims to “expand and deploy” Quidco’s capabilities into other group brands.

For Quidco’s members, Moneysupermarket said they should, over time, benefit from improvements to the site and overall user experience.

Quidco saw underlying earnings grow “significantly” to £7.9 million in the year to July 31, on revenues of £59.2 million, according to Moneysupermarket.

Details of the takeover came as Moneysupermarket cautioned over the impact of soaring energy prices in its latest trading update.

The firm saw energy market woes send its home services revenues plunging 46% to £13.9 million in the third quarter, though this was partially offset by a robust quarter for revenues across its money and travel businesses.

Overall group revenues fell 10% in the quarter to £76.4 million.

The firm said it expects to see further “negligible” gas and electricity switching over the fourth quarter – a market that accounted for 16% of group revenues at the end of last year.

Moneysupermarket said: “In July and August, wholesale energy prices continued to rise steeply, keeping customer savings at unattractively low (and often negative) levels.

“The further substantial increases in wholesale prices from mid-September led to providers removing tariffs from the market, and negligible energy switching.”

It added: “We do not anticipate energy market conditions will improve this year and therefore expect that switching will be negligible in the fourth quarter.”

