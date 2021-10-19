Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Create global price for carbon, WTO boss urges international leaders

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 12.18pm
Major international institutions are facing calls to work together to create a global carbon price (Danny Lawson/PA)
Major international institutions are facing calls to work together to create a global carbon price (Danny Lawson/PA)

The director general of the World Trade Organisation has said that it should work together with other international bodies to develop a global price for carbon.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told business leaders at a London conference that prices for carbon are hugely divergent across the world.

“We have different regimes that range from less than one dollar a tonne in Ukraine for CO2, to 130 dollars per tonne in Sweden,” she said.

“For businesses, I think this is a bit of a nightmare, having to navigate all of this.”

There are almost 70 different regimes around the world of how to measure the price of a tonne of carbon dioxide.

She said international institutions should develop a way of making sure that all countries are on the same page around carbon pricing.

“I am advocating that the four international institutions – the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the WTO and the OECD – be tasked to come together by the G20 or other world leaders to develop a common methodology to a global carbon price,” she said.

“This would really help business, it would help households, it would even help finance ministers.”

She was speaking at an event for business leaders in London where Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said he would invest £200 million in unproven renewable technologies, matching a UK Government commitment.

The investment will focus on green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, long-term energy storage and capturing carbon directly from the air.

“Over the next five-year period we expect at least one of these technologies to be ready to scale, and over the next decade that all of them will be,” Mr Gates told business leaders assembled in London.

The investment can push down the price of these technologies in a similar way to how solar power and wind power have become affordable over the past decade.

He said: “When the green premium is very high then you need to activate innovation, and the rich countries have that innovation.

“By going first with these projects we drive the cost down and enable the entire world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier