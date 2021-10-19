Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Queen praises UK’s move to a sustainable future but says there is more to do

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 1.50pm
The Queen has said she is proud of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but ‘there is still much more to do’ (PA)
The Queen has said she is proud of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but ‘there is still much more to do’ (PA)

The Queen has said she is “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”.

The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change as the Government hosted business leaders at its Global Investment Summit in London.

The Queen’s comments were made in her foreword for the event’s official brochure, and come after the monarch appeared to suggest last week she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling climate change.

Ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd
The Queen’s comments about action on climate change came when she attended the opening of the Welsh Senedd with Charles and Camilla. Jacob King/PA

In an overheard exchange following the opening of the Welsh Senedd she appeared to express her exasperation just a few weeks before world leaders gather in Glasgow for the Cop26 UN climate change conference.

In her foreword the Queen described how tackling the pandemic had inspired scientific breakthroughs and how innovation in the UK often comes from “teamwork against adversity” like the Second World War efforts of Alan Turing and colleagues in breaking the Nazi regime’s Enigma Code.

She added: “The challenge of today, however, is not in breaking a code. It is in working together across the globe to avert the challenges of climate change. It is our shared responsibility, of those in government, business, and civil society, to rise to this challenge.

“I am proud of how the United Kingdom is seeking to secure a sustainable future, yet there is still much more to do.

“This summit is not just a showcase, but an opportunity to come together and, in the generous spirit of collaboration, forge new partnerships.”

Global Investment Summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with American businessman Bill Gates during the Global Investment Summit. Leon Neal/PA

The Queen, joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, will host a reception for business leaders at Windsor Castle after the day-long summit which aims to encourage foreign investment by showcasing the best of British innovation, especially green industries of the future.

At the event Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for billions of investment into green technologies as he said governments and the markets must work together to tackle climate change.

Mr Johnson also announced a new partnership with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to drive an extra £200 million of private sector investment in green power schemes in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier