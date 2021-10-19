Shoppers warned to watch out for purchase scams on Black Friday By Press Association October 20 2021, 12.04am Shoppers are being warned to watch out for purchase scams as Black Friday approaches on November 26 (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shoppers are being warned to watch out for purchase scams as Black Friday approaches on November 26. Scams involving goods or services that are paid for up-front but never materialise are the most common form of authorised push payment (APP) scam affecting HSBC UK customers, the bank said. APP scams happen when people are tricked into transferring money from their bank account directly to a fraudster. HSBC said its own customer figures show more than 6,200 purchase scam cases being reported in 2021, up until the end of August. David Callington, head of fraud at HSBC UK said: “If a deal looks too good to be true it probably is. Use secure payment methods and only buy from sites you trust.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Will your bank allow you to set your own contactless card spending limit? Losing under £500 to fraud would see 32% struggle financially, survey finds New fraud hotline for banks’ customers will stop scammers in their tracks Police hunt scammers who conned Fife pensioner, 87, out of £30,000