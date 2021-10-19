Shoppers warned to watch out for purchase scams on Black Friday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shoppers are being warned to watch out for purchase scams as Black Friday approaches on November 26.

Scams involving goods or services that are paid for up-front but never materialise are the most common form of authorised push payment (APP) scam affecting HSBC UK customers, the bank said.

APP scams happen when people are tricked into transferring money from their bank account directly to a fraudster.

HSBC said its own customer figures show more than 6,200 purchase scam cases being reported in 2021, up until the end of August.

David Callington, head of fraud at HSBC UK said: “If a deal looks too good to be true it probably is. Use secure payment methods and only buy from sites you trust.”