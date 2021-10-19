Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Small businesses behind a third of the UK’s emissions, but lag in net zero fight

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.05am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The UK’s small businesses are responsible for nearly a third of the country’s greenhouse gases, yet are falling behind their larger counterparts in efforts to slash emissions.

A tiny 3% of smaller businesses said that they have measured their carbon footprint at any point in the last five years and set an emissions reduction target.

The data comes from a survey by the British Business Bank, a Government-backed institution which supports small and medium-sized companies.

Its chief impact officer, Shanika Amarasekara, warned that companies who sell to big businesses might start losing contracts if they do not slash emissions as larger firms are working to rid their supply chains of carbon.

“What’s going to happen in the future is that they will be part of supply chains of larger businesses that are going to be making those demands of them,” she said.

“It’s becoming a licence to operate. It is going to become the competitive differentiator for smaller businesses.”

Big business has been falling in line in recent months with a Government pledge to slash net emissions to zero in a bid to slow climate change.

Yet smaller businesses are lagging behind their larger rivals. And together they account for around half of all emissions from businesses, making it just as important that they decarbonise if the UK is to meet its targets.

“More than half of smaller businesses say they’re not ready to prioritise decarbonisation, so clearly more needs to be done,” said Catherine Lewis La Torre, the Bank’s chief executive.

Yet, she said, 11% of companies have taken loans to fund moves to net zero, while 22% said they are open to doing so.

Some businesses might even have used their Government-backed emergency Covid loans, which were administered by the Bank, to fund their net zero transition, she said.

But lenders will also need to step up to make sure more money is available for companies to slash their emissions.

“If you think about those 1.3 million businesses that would consider external finance, that has to be an opportunity for the private sector,” she said.

Whereas 94% of companies said they have taken at least one action to reduce their emissions, their efforts often did not go far and could simply be installing a smart meter.

Among those who took action, 51% said they did so because it made financial sense.

The Bank found that 52% of smaller businesses in the UK are in what it called “carbon complacent” or “carbon exposed” categories.

It means these companies have attitudes to the climate that simply react to what is happening around them, or are simply disengaged towards cutting emissions.

