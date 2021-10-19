Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ads for The Workers Union banned for implying it was a trade union

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.05am
Ads for an employment-related services company called The Workers Union have been banned for misleadingly implying it was a trade union.

The two ads for The Workers Union, seen in January, stated: “Every UK worker should have the right to access information, support and guidance. We work as hard as you do. Get instant help. Get us on your side.”

The company’s website featured a page reading: “A union such as The Workers Union is not just relevant today, but an essential part of any employee’s job security.

“Becoming a member with a minimal fee can get you several benefits. These include a network of experts to guide you in areas such as employment law, dispute management and industrial advancement to guide you through your career …”.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), which believed the ads implied that The Workers Union was an official trade union when it understood that was not the case, complained that the ads were misleading.

The Workers Union (TWU) explained that it was a limited company and commercial organisation that offered employment-related services to its members as individuals.

It pointed out that the ads did not include the word “trade” or the term “trade union”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said consumers were likely to interpret the references to “Union” and “members” to mean TWU was a trade union providing information, support and guidance to its members.

The ASA said: “However, we understood that TWU were a commercial organisation offering employment-related services to their clients through external legal services firms and were not a trade union.”

It concluded that the ads “were likely to mislead consumers”.

It ruled that the ads must not appear again, adding: “We told The Workers Union to ensure that their ads did not imply that they were a trade union.”

