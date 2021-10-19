Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almond drink ad banned over ‘good for the planet’ claim

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.05am
Alpro’s ad for plant-based milk products (ASA/PA)
Alpro’s ad for plant-based milk products (ASA/PA)

A poster for an almond drink has been banned for making the “misleading” environmental claim that the product is “good for the planet”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) announced last month that it is to shine a “greater regulatory spotlight” on environmental claims.

The poster for Alpro almond, oat and plain products, seen on the side of a bus last October, read: “Next stop. Your recipe to a healthier planet!” and “Good for the planet, Good for you!”.

A complainant, who believes commercial almond farming causes environmental damage, challenged whether the claim “Good for the planet” was misleading and could be substantiated.

Alpro said consumers would understand that the claims “Recipe for a healthier planet” and “Good for the planet” meant that plant-based products had a lower environmental impact than alternative dairy-based products.

Although almonds need more water than soy or oats, the impact on land use and greenhouse gas emissions remains very small, and the environmental impact of almond drinks is significantly lower than that of cows’ milk, it told the ASA.

The firm added that its almonds are grown in full accordance with the EU policy to protect bees and pollinators, which is one of the strictest regulatory systems in the world concerning the approval of pesticides.

The ASA said it understands that the almonds used by Alpro are not sourced from areas of the world where almond production could have a negative environmental impact.

But it said advertising rules require that the basis of environmental claims must be clear and that unqualified claims can mislead if they omit significant information.

The ASA said: “We acknowledged that Alpro had provided analysis in order to demonstrate the environmental impact of two of the three featured products across their lifecycle. We noted that the analysis provided in relation to Alpro’s oat drink did not assess the environmental impact of that product’s entire lifecycle, including, for example, transport, packaging and retail.

“However, because we considered it was not clear what the basis of the claim ‘Good for the planet’ was, we concluded the ad was misleading and breached the Code.”

It ruled that the ad must not appear again in the form complained about, adding: “We told Alpro to ensure that the basis of environmental claims was clear.”

