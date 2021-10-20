Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burberry hires Versace boss as its new chief executive

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 8.00am
Luxury fashion group Burberry has named Gianni Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd as its new chief executive (PA)
Luxury fashion group Burberry has named Gianni Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd as its new chief executive.

Mr Akeroyd, 54, will take up the post on April 1 next year with a “golden hello” worth around £6 million in deferred cash and shares in lieu of bonuses he has forfeited on leaving Versace.

He replaces Marco Gobbetti, who in June announced unexpected plans to quit after nearly five years in the role.

Mr Gobbetti leaves at the end of the year to head up Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo.

Jonathan Akeroyd will join Burberry in April next year (Burberry/PA)

Chairman Gerry Murphy will lead Burberry on an interim basis until Mr Akeroyd joins next April.

Mr Akeroyd has headed up Milan-based fashion house Gianni Versace since 2016, before which he was chief executive of Alexander McQueen for 12 years, helping lead a turnaround of the group.

The British national has also previously held a number of senior fashion roles at London’s luxury department store Harrods.

Burberry revealed that alongside the mammoth buyout award, Mr Akeroyd’s pay package includes a £1.1 million annual salary plus cash benefits of £50,000, as well as a potential bonus worth up to £2.2 million and long-term incentive share awards worth a possible £1.8 million.

Mr Akeroyd said he was “honoured” to be taking the helm at Burberry.

He said: “I have long admired Burberry’s position as the most iconic British luxury brand and I have a deep affection for its storied heritage.

“I am looking forward to returning to London where I first built my career in the luxury industry.”

Mr Murphy added: “Jonathan is an experienced leader with a strong track record in building global luxury fashion brands and driving profitable growth.

“He shares our values and our ambition to build on Burberry’s unique British creative heritage and his deep luxury and fashion industry expertise will be key to advancing the next phase of Burberry’s evolution.”

Mr Akeroyd joins Burberry as it emerges after a tough time during the pandemic, which saw stores closed for many months and European outlets suffering from the lack of international tourists.

In the UK, around two-thirds of sales came from tourists, which have largely been absent throughout the pandemic.

The company also suffered over the stance of the Better Cotton Initiative, of which it is a member, after the group raised concerns over allegations of forced labour camps in the Xinjiang cotton region of China.

But recent figures revealed sales returned to pre-pandemic levels in the three months to June 26 as it sold more products at full price and relied less on discounts.

