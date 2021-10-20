Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bullring owner says no more rent holidays as shoppers return

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 8.52am
The owner of the Bullring has revealed its latest rent collection data (Jacob King/PA)
The owner of the Bullring has revealed its latest rent collection data (Jacob King/PA)

Commercial property owner Hammerson has revealed the number of shoppers heading to its sites has improved to between 15% and 20% below pre-Covid levels.

But the owner of the Birmingham Bullring and London’s Brent Cross said despite the numbers still being below pandemic levels, all rents must be paid, adding: “We do not anticipate granting future concessions and all avenues to collect rents due are being pursued.”

Last year Hammerson said £30 million in rents were waived, written off or still not yet due, with £20 million in the same situation so far this year.

Around 94% of rents owed from last have now been paid and 78% of this year’s have also been paid, the company added.

Sites in the UK have performed best, including some shopping centres seeing footfall exceeding pre-pandemic levels on the August bank holiday weekend.

UK sales are now in line with August and September 2019 but these were dragged down by business in France, with sales down 4%.

Rent collected in the final quarter of the year is at 70%, with 74% of rent collected in the UK, Ireland is at 71% and France at 65%.

Hugh Carrow, an analyst at Liberum, said: “While still subdued, we expect rent collection to continue to improve slightly with encouraging footfall trends given low restriction levels, although we still have concerns on whether levels will be sustained without international visitors returning ahead of the winter trading period.”

Shopping centres have struggled more than high streets and retail parks in terms of recovery since Covid restrictions eased, with shoppers keen to avoid confined spaces.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier