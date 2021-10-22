Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Analysts expect costs to squeeze Reckitt as supply chains remain tight

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 1.59pm
Sales of Dettol soared during the pandemic, but have settled back down this year (Matt Alexander/PA)
Sales of Dettol soared during the pandemic, but have settled back down this year (Matt Alexander/PA)

Investors will flick to the costs pages in Reckitt to find out what the squeeze on global supply chains has done to the company’s bottom line as it releases its third-quarter results next Tuesday.

The consumer goods giant is expected to have reported a 0.7% drop in its revenue when discounting the effects of selling one of its Chinese business arms.

Revenue will reach around £3.06 billion, according to a consensus of analysts which was supplied by the company.

There is no consensus for what profit Reckitt is likely to make, however experts expect that rising costs are likely to cut into the business.

“Rising input costs are expected to eat into Reckitt’s profit margins in the second half,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett.

“With volume growth also somewhat lacklustre at the half year, the group has its work cut out.”

The company will also be fighting against its own success. As the pandemic raged last year, sales of cleaning products Lysol and Dettol unsurprisingly spiked.

The company even had to warn customers not to inject the disinfectants after a dangerous comment from US president Donald Trump that it could perhaps be used to treat Covid.

As vaccines have been rolled out across the world, sales of cleaning products have waned, making comparisons against last year difficult for a firm like Reckitt.

“Part of the challenge the group faces is the very strong results reported in 2020 – as coronavirus concerns drove uptake of its health and hygiene products,” Mr Hyett said.

“That will remain the case in the second half, and in all honesty, we would view flat numbers as a positive result in products like Dettol and Lysol.

“Reckitt also completed the disposal of its Chinese infant nutrition business in September. As a long-term detractor from performance, the completion of that bit of housekeeping should mean management have more time to focus on core business going forwards.

“That can only be good news.”

In an update to shareholders last month, Reckitt said that it was trading in line with expectations. But those expectations had been set in July, when the business said that the demand for cleaning products had peaked.

It expects revenue to grow by up to 2% during the financial year, analysts set the figure at around 1.4%.

The company said: “Trading since the half-year results on 27 July has been in line with management expectations.

“The disposal of IFCN China was completed on 9 September and, as previously stated, our guidance excludes the contribution of this business for the entirety of the year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier