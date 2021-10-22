Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Markets rise as Evergrande staves off potential collapse

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 5.21pm
Shares rose in London on Friday (Hollie Adams/PA)
Shares rose in London on Friday (Hollie Adams/PA)

Troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande seemed to stave off immediate collapse on Friday, helping to lift global markets – including stocks in London.

The FTSE 100 closed up 14.25, crowning a good week for the index.

It ended at 7,204.55, a 0.2% rise on the day before.

“The imminent prospect of an Evergrande default appears to have been deferred for another day, after this morning’s report out of Asia, that it had paid the 83.5 million US dollars (£60.7 million) interest payment, which was due for payment by tomorrow,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“As a consequence, we look set to finish the week in a much better place than when we started it, when we saw some sharp falls, with the FTSE 100 and (Germany’s) Dax looking set to consolidate the gains that we saw after last week’s strong gains.”

He added: “A rebound in commodity prices and the deferral of a weekend Evergrande default has also helped push the basic resource higher on the day, with the likes of BHP and Rio Tinto rallying on higher gold and copper prices.”

The FTSE 100 is hovering around some of the highest levels it has seen since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the index still has some way to go before it reaches its January 2020 highs of around 7,675.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The FTSE 100 has shaken off much of the negativity of earlier in the week, and is putting its best foot forward in a bid to surpass recent highs.

“As with US indices, raw materials and banks are behind the strength in the index, as the success of US earnings season bolsters confidence in other indices and sectors in the hopes that the global economic rebound is still on track.”

The Dax in Germany rose 0.5%, the Cac in Paris gained 0.7%. In the US, the S&P 500 had dipped by 0.4% and the Dow Jones was trading flat shortly after European markets closed.

Sterling dropped by more than 0.1% against the US dollar, buying 1.3753 by the end of the day, it also fell, albeit a lot less, to 1.182 euros.

The biggest loser on the FTSE 100 was the London Stock Exchange Group. The company saw its shares plummet by 6%.

The company had reported good synergies from its merger with data provider Refinitiv, but Mr Hewson said that investors were disappointed by the company’s data and analytics division, which grew by less than expected.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Polymetal, up 40.5p to 1,417.5p, Croda, up 236p to 9,258p, DCC, up 128p to 6,224p, Fresnillo, up 17.8p to 916.6p, and JD Sports, up 19.5p to 1,059p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were London Stock Exchange, down 484p to 7,600p, United Utilities, down 146p to 4,850p, IAG, down 4p to 156.06p, Rolls-Royce, down 3p to 135.1p, and Taylor Wimpey, down 3p to 149.4p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier