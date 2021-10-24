Budget: What has already been announced?

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than £20 billion of investment has already been revealed by the Treasury ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that “(over) the last year, I’ve been focused on delivering our plan for jobs, protecting people’s livelihoods, their incomes, their jobs”.

But now he would be “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”.

These are the announcements that have already been confirmed:

– ‘Levelling up’ transport

The Treasury said nearly £7 billion would be given to areas such as Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and South Yorkshire for projects ranging from tram improvements to introducing London-style improvements in infrastructure, fares and services.

Some £5.7 billion will be five-year transport settlements for the regions, while £1.2 billion of new funding will go towards transforming bus services to deliver London-style journey times, fares and number of services.

There will be funding for research and development in areas such as genome sequencing and tackling health inequalities (David Davies/PA)

– Health research and development

The Department of Health and Social Care will receive £5 billion over the next three years to fund research and development in areas such as genome sequencing and tackling health inequalities.

Part of the package will include genome technology to allow doctors to detect more than 200 conditions in babies, compared with existing tests which can only identify nine.

Some £95 million of the funding will go towards the Office for Life Sciences to help with cutting-edge innovations to help treat cancer, obesity and mental ill health.

– A ‘skills revolution’

A cash injection of £3 billion will be given to both post-16 education but also to adults later in life.

Mr Sunak will announce the number of skills boot camps in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and nuclear will be quadrupled.

Workers at Nuclear Island 1 at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant near Bridgwater in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Some £1.6 billion will provide up to 100,000 16 to 19-year-olds studying for T-levels – technical-based qualifications – with additional classroom hours, while 24,000 traineeships will also be created.

– Global Britain Investment Fund

The £1.4 billion fund will funnel money into key innovative sectors by handing out grants to encourage internationally mobile companies to invest in the UK’s critical industries, including life sciences and automotive.

The fund includes £354 million to support investment in life sciences manufacturing, increasing resilience for future pandemics, and more than £800 million investment in the production and supply chain of electric vehicles, including in the North East and Midlands.

A new talent network to attract high-skilled workers to the UK will also be set up in innovation hotspots, first in the Bay Area of San Francisco and Boston in the US in 2022, and also Bengaluru in India.

– Boost for museums and galleries

Museum technician Andy Monk at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Over three years, £850 million will “breathe life” back into cultural hotspots. The money will be used to restore and upgrade some of the country’s most popular institutions such as London’s V&A museum, Tate Liverpool and the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.

A total of £125 million will go towards helping build a state-of-the-art scientific research centre in Oxfordshire, part of the Natural History Museum.

In addition, more than £75 million will be spent to help 110 regional museums and libraries improve their buildings and level up their digital facilities, the Treasury said.

– Protection at the border

Ageing Border Force vessels will be replaced by new cutters as part of a £700 million investment to improve the safety of Britain’s borders.

The current fleet, which is 20 years old, will be retired and 11 new vessels will come into service to help tackle organised crime and illegal migration at a cost of £74 million.

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to the Border Force facility in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The announcement also includes £628 million “to modernise and digitalise the border”, with proposals including a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation for tourists wishing to come to the UK.

– Finding the next Emma Raducanu

Football pitches, tennis courts and youth facilities will see £700 million of funding to help foster the next generation of young talent.

– Maths coaching

Up to 500,000 adults will be able to access a £560 million scheme to improve their maths skills, as it was revealed more than eight million people in England have numeracy skills lower than those expected of a nine-year-old, with the North East, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber worst affected.

Mr Sunak will say that through the Multiply programme, people can access free personal tutoring, digital training and flexible courses.

– The new Sure Start?

Family hubs are among the investments planned (PA)

The Chancellor will announce a range of investments to give children the “best possible start in life” totalling £500 million towards support for families and children, including new family hubs.

Labour has criticised the plans and said it was a mistake to close Sure Start centres, which provided similar services.

Mr Sunak said the new scheme was different.

– Crime prevention

A £435 million package of measures aimed at preventing crime will form part of next week’s Budget – with a focus on violent offences against women.

The Chancellor is expected to pledge millions for better CCTV and improved street lighting and give £80 million in additional funding to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Better CCTV and improved street lighting is planned (Yui Mok/PA)

The Treasury said part of this funding will “improve the response to rape and sexual assault cases”.

– Cutting-edge treatment for veterans

Innovative surgery which allows artificial limbs to be permanently fixed to bones could be available for veterans through research grants handed out by a new fund.

Some £5 million will be put towards a new UK-wide Veterans’ Health Innovation Fund at the Budget and spending review on Wednesday.

The fund would be able to award research grants to develop new surgery techniques and treatment options for amputees and blast victims.

Along with the official announcements, The Sunday Telegraph reported that £5 billion over three years would be added to the NHS capital budget to allow the health service to digitise.

The NHS is expected to receive an increased capital budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Separately, the Sunday Mirror reported the Chancellor will plan to push the minimum wage to £10 by the next general election from its current level of £8.91 an hour.

Mr Sunak will deliver his Budget and spending review to the Commons on Wednesday.