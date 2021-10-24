Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Half of people ‘already planning overseas holidays in 2022’

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.04am
Around half of people are already planning overseas holidays next year, according to American Express (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around half of people are already planning overseas holidays next year, a survey has found.

Spain topped the intended destination list, followed by Greece, France, Italy, the United States and Portugal, according to American Express.

A fifth (20%) of people had already started making bookings. Among those who have not yet booked, the most common reason was that they are waiting to see how the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

People were expecting their holiday to cost £1,567 on average, with a fifth (21%) planning to spend £2,000 or more.

More than two-fifths (44%) of people surveyed are planning to go on holiday both in the UK and abroad.

Among those planning a UK holiday, a third (34%) enjoyed a holiday in the UK this year and would like to again.

Cornwall and Wales were the top UK destinations where people intend to travel.

Some 2,001 people were surveyed across the UK, of which 996 were planning to go on holiday abroad in 2022.

People planning to travel overseas would be wise to check the latest Government travel advice and check what their travel insurance policy does and does not cover in terms of coronavirus.

