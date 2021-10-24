Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dividends soar as companies hand out Covid cash reserves

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.04am
Restrictions on bank dividends were lifted in July (Aaron Chown/PA)
Restrictions on bank dividends were lifted in July (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shareholder dividends paid to investors soared this year as companies handed out cash hoarded during the pandemic, according to new data.

Payouts hit £34.9 billion between July and September, 89% higher than the same period last year, according to financial data firm Link Group.

The sharp jump was in part due to large one-off dividends, but regular dividends also soared by 52.6% to £27.7 billion.

Payouts halved in the same period last year as the pandemic took hold and left businesses guarding cash reserves.

Link’s Ian Stokes said: “The good news is that we have consistently seen companies deliver more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the year in the depths of the UK’s longest, strictest lockdown.

“The boom in special dividends reflects how some companies are making catch-up payments, some are capitalising on very strong demand, and others are seizing the moment to sell assets at a time of high prices and numerous cash-rich potential buyers.”

Mining investors enjoyed the biggest rise with payouts quadrupling to £12.8 billion and outgunning the next five biggest sectors combined.

As a result mining firms will be responsible for nearly £1 in every £4 distributed by UK-listed companies this year. Shareholders in Ferrexpo and Rio Tinto have already seen two special dividend payments this year as soaring iron ore prices bolstered profits at the firms.

But Link Group warned that falling commodity prices would lead to a drop in mining dividend payouts next year.

Banking dividends played a large part in growth between July and September after the Bank of England lifted all restrictions on payouts in July.

The Bank had ordered lenders to scrap nearly £8 billion worth of dividends last year to free up cash which lenders could use to support the economy.

Link Group’s monitor showed that almost all travel and hospitality firms are yet to restart dividend payments after a difficult 18 months in which lockdowns have severely restricted revenues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier