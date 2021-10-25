Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC expects boost from early rate rises as profit soars

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 9.11am
HSBC said profits rose by 76% in its third quarter (Charlotte Ball/PA)
HSBC has said it expects to benefit from central bank interest rates rising earlier than expected as it announced a third-quarter boost to its profit.

The banking giant told shareholders that its revenue expectations are beginning to look more positive, saying it is lending more and expects policy rates to rise.

In the three months to the end of September, revenue hit 5.4 billion US dollars (£3.9 billion), up by 76% from the same period a year earlier.

It was helped by the bank’s decision to release 700 million dollars (£507 million) that it had put away to cover bad debt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Noel Quinn said: “We had a good third-quarter performance, with strong growth in profits supported by additional credit provision releases.

“Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses, and rising trade and mortgage balances.

“While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us.”

The business announced a 2 billion dollar (£1.5 billion) share buyback, which, it said, has been made possible by a strong capital position.

The payout comes two months after HSBC announced an interim dividend of 7 cents (5p) per share, adding up to around 1.4 billion dollars (£1 billion) in total.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: “HSBC has flexed its financial muscles as it continues to emerge from the horror show of 2020.

“The numbers are flattered by further bad debt releases, in what will be the likely theme of the season, but the announcement of a share buyback programme is a positive endorsement of the bank’s own confidence in prospects.”

