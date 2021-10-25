Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

National Living Wage to rise to £9.50 an hour

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 1.27pm Updated: October 25 2021, 4.23pm
The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year (PA)
The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year (PA)

Around two million workers will get a pay rise next year when the National Living Wage is increased from £8.91 an hour to £9.50.

The Treasury confirmed on Monday ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget this week that the increase for all over-23s will take place on April 1.

The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year, according to the Government.

But critics questioned how much better off workers will be considering the Chancellor has already hiked National Insurance and cut Universal Credit as inflation rises.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The 6.6% hike is more than twice the current consumer price inflation rate of 3.1%.

While the National Minimum Wage applies to everyone of school-leaving age, the National Living Wage applies to everyone aged 23 and over.

For those aged 21 and 22, the minimum wage will rise from £8.36 an hour to £9.18, while the figure for apprentices will go from £4.30 to £4.81 per hour.

Mr Sunak said: “This wage boost ensures we’re making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament.”

But there will be questions over whether the hike is enough to support families facing a cost of living crisis.

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation living standards think tank, said it is “nonsense” to argue that the raise will make full-time workers £1,000 better off because “fast” rising inflation will eat up two-thirds of the raise.

He also warned that firms who have their “profits squeezed” and customers facing higher prices will lose out because of the hike.

Senior research economist Tom Waters at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank said rising inflation will “blunt” the increase in real terms and noted that Universal Credit recipients will “see their disposable income go up by just £250 because their taxes rise and benefit receipt falls as their earnings increase”.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson said the rise was an “underwhelming offer”.

“Much of it will be swallowed up by the Government’s tax rises, Universal Credit cuts and failure to get a grip on energy bills,” the Labour MP said.

“It’s clear that Labour is the only party serious about improving the prospects of working people.”

Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said boosting the minimum wage is “vital” but urged the Government to “set its sights higher” by instead increasing it to £10 and cancelling the Universal Credit cut.

She added: “This increase won’t come into effect until next spring by which time many household budgets will have been hammered by rising bills and the universal credit cut.”

Federation of Small Businesses national chair Mike Cherry called for increases to be “matched by support for those who will struggle to afford to maintain jobs”.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine suggested that workers will be “bitterly disappointed” when they see “almost half of any rise snatched away by the Treasury before it even reaches their bank accounts”.

“Instead of a fair deal, families across the country are facing a Budget nightmare with a soaring rise to the cost of living paired with tax hikes left, right and centre,” she added.

Mr Sunak increased National Insurance Contributions for workers by 1.25% to help pay for the NHS and social care, while he ended the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

