Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Premier Inn recovery faster than expected, bosses say

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.09am
Premier Inn is recovering faster than the competition (Steve Parsons/PA)
Premier Inn is recovering faster than the competition (Steve Parsons/PA)

One of the UK’s largest hotel chains is recovering quicker than expected and believes it will get back to pre-pandemic normality sometime next year.

Whitbread said that Premier Inn is beating its rivals on the road to recovery from one of history’s most devastating moments for the hospitality sector.

It is outgrowing the market by more than a dozen percentage points, and is outdoing what its own bosses had predicted.

As a result, revenue per available room, a key measure for the hotel sector, will reach a full recovery at some point in 2022.

During the six months to the end of August, RevPAR, as it is called in the industry, reached £32.13, nearly three times last year’s £10.87.

“Whitbread traded significantly ahead of the market in the UK during the first half of the year, with our regional hotels trading ahead of pre-Covid-19 levels in the last six weeks of the half,” said chief executive Alison Brittain.

“This strong performance has continued into the second half, with sustained high levels of leisure demand and resilient demand from tradespeople.”

The chief executive said that in Germany, where Whitbread will soon have 73 hotels, budget hotels are recovering faster than their more expensive rivals.

But she added that there had been problems, as staff shortages in the UK have caused headaches.

“The operating environment during the summer and into autumn has been challenging largely as a result of our very high occupancy levels, market-wide supply chain issues and a tighter labour supply in the hospitality sector,” Ms Brittain said.

“Although we are not immune from these challenges, we are well placed to respond.”

Revenue in the six months was 39% lower than the same period two years earlier, but has more than doubled since last year, from £251 million to £662 million.

Pre-tax loss narrowed from £725 million last year to £19.3 million, but is still far below the £220 million profit made before the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]