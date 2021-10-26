Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reckitt ups guidance as Dettol sales normalise

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.45am
Disinfectant sales soared during the pandemic (Matt Alexander/PA)
Disinfectant sales soared during the pandemic (Matt Alexander/PA)

Sales of disinfectant Dettol have dropped since the height of the pandemic but look set to remain high even once the Covid-19 virus is no longer rampant, its maker said.

Reckitt upped its outlook for the year on Tuesday, saying that nine of its 10 best-selling products have grown by more than 10% compared with before the pandemic started.

Cleaning products such as Dettol boomed in the early days of the pandemic, as surfaces were regularly disinfected.

But these habits have stuck around even as the immediate threat of the virus subsides.

Dettol sales are decreasing from their peaks, but show signs of stabilising significantly above where they were in 2019, Reckitt said.

In one of the product’s most important markets, China, Dettol sales have started to increase again.

Reckitt said it expects like-for-like revenue will grow by between 1% and 3%, an increase of one percentage point since its previous prediction.

In the third quarter, revenue grew 3.3% when discounting the sale of its Chinese baby formula business and other transactions.

When including these in the figures, revenue dipped 6.8%.

“There is more to be done, but today’s results are testament to our progress, with 3.3% LFL revenue growth building on the 15.3% growth of the third quarter of 2020,” said chief executive Laxman Narasimhan.

“Nine of our 10 largest brands are up double-digits on a two-year basis.

“Reflecting this strength, we now expect like-for-like net revenue growth for financial year 2021 in the range of 1-3%.

“Despite significant cost pressures, the benefits of our pricing actions, mix and productivity programme mean our margin guidance is unchanged, and we remain confident in our medium-term outlook.”

Revenue reached a little under £3.3 billion in the last three-month period, Reckitt said.

Analysts had expected the figure to be less than £3.1 billion.

Shares in the company had risen around 5.6% shortly after markets opened in London on Tuesday.

