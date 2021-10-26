Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sainsbury’s brings net-zero target forward by five years

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 11.37am
Sainsbury’s said it will switch all its stores to renewable energy by the end of the year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sainsbury’s said it will switch all its stores to renewable energy by the end of the year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sainsbury’s will eliminate its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions five years ahead of a previous plan, it announced on Tuesday as world leaders prepare for crunch talks in Glasgow.

The retailer said it will reach net zero by 2035, speeding up the pace of decarbonisation from its previous 2040 target.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “The clock is ticking. Climate targets matter – but action to deliver them matters more.

“The progress we’ve made has enabled us to accelerate our own targets and move faster to cut our emissions.”

The supermarket chain said its carbon footprint has reduced by 47% over the last 17 years, even as it grew its store space by 40%.

In the last year Sainsbury’s said its absolute greenhouse emissions have been reduced by 25,580 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. It did not reveal how many tonnes it emits overall.

The retailer said it has written to 400 of its top suppliers to ask them to disclose how they are performing against carbon reduction targets. It did not say whether it will do anything if suppliers do not cut emissions.

Mr Roberts said: “We have a strong heritage in reducing our own emissions and are collaborating closely with our suppliers to ensure we’re driving positive change across our value chain too.

“Tackling the climate emergency requires collaborative and transformational thinking across industry and government, and a willingness to work together and share learnings globally, so that we can all take meaningful, immediate action.”

He added: “We recognise that we not only have a responsibility to our colleagues and the communities we serve in the UK, but to those we source from globally, to reduce the impact our business has on the environment.”

By the end of the year Sainsbury’s will have switched all its electricity to what it says are renewable sources.

