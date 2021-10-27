Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On the Beach reports ‘suppressed trading’ after suspending holiday sales

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 8.01am
On The Beach said sales are still below pre-pandemic levels (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Travel retailer On The Beach said it saw “suppressed trading” in the last six months of its financial year as Covid pandemic continued to weigh on the sector.

The company only started selling holidays again at the start of September after deciding it was better to withdraw its products from sale during the summer.

It took the decision after the Government announced its traffic light system for travel in May, which categorised most countries as amber.

On The Beach’s bosses decided that having to cancel or rearrange trips might severely harm relationships with its customers, so they suspended sales instead.

“As a result of the above, the group, along with the whole travel industry, experienced suppressed trading in the second half,” it said.

It added: “The group has maintained investment in all strategic areas over this period, including technology, brand and supply, to ensure it remains well-placed to take advantage of the market share opportunity when demand for booking holidays returns.”

On The Beach started selling holidays again last month, saying that consumer confidence had returned.

Its own polling showed that 53% of people in the UK feel confident about booking a holiday during the last months of 2021. In July only a third said the same.

The company added: “While demand for international leisure travel currently remains below pre-pandemic levels, our specific initiatives, including the ‘Free Covid Tests’ promotion, combined with a further softening of government restrictions, have stimulated bookings in the final weeks of the financial year.

“The increased awareness of brand and strengthening of trading over this period provides confidence that there is pent-up demand for travel, and positions the business well as we enter 2022.”

Chief executive Simon Cooper said: “The strategic initiatives we have taken throughout the year to best navigate the crisis and manage risk while investing in our brand, people and technology, ensure On The Beach is in a strong position as we head into our typically busiest booking period.

“Thanks to the continued support from our shareholders and lender, we remain well-funded to successfully and sustainably grow market share.”

