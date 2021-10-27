Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wetherspoons slashes some drinks to 99p despite rising pub costs

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 10.13am
Pub chain Wetherspoons has reduced the price of some drinks to 99p (Peter Byrne/PA)
JD Wetherspoon has put 99p pints back on the menu despite costs rising across the UK’s pub industry.

The company said it will slash the prices on a range of drinks throughout November as it continues its efforts to attract more punters back to pubs following pandemic lockdowns.

It said its 671 pubs across England will sell three alcoholic drinks for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck’s and a 25ml measure of Bell’s whisky with a mixer.

Wetherspoons added that its 99 pubs in Scotland and Wales will also sell Beck’s and Bell’s at 99p but will sell real ale from £1.10 due to minimum unit price restrictions.

All hot drinks will also cost 99p, with free refills, as part of its price cuts.

Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results
Chairman Tim Martin said Wetherspoons pubs are known for their value-for-money prices (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Chairman Tim Martin said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money prices at all times.

“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

The pub chain has continued to invest in keeping its prices lower despite VAT reductions being phased out, higher wages and rising energy bills at venues.

It comes as other pub bosses have warned that pints of beer are due to get more expensive as firms struggle to swallow the raft of cost rises.

Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Group, said the price of a pint could rise by as much as 30p.

He told the BBC: “We cannot absorb all these increased costs, whether it is the energy costs, whether it is food inflation, whether it is labour costs.

“The only way forward for us is to put the price of food and beer up in our pubs.”

