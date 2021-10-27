Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Supply chains and labour market likely to dent UK’s recovery, Santander says

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 10.33am
The Spanish bank said that its UK business had played an outsized role so far this year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Disruptions in global supply chains, a tight labour market and continued outbreaks of Covid are likely to have an impact on the sustainability of Britain’s recovery from the depths of the pandemic, Santander said.

The Spanish bank said it was counting on a series of issues to hit UK economic growth in the coming months.

Meanwhile, inflation and the impact it will have on interest rates will feed through to how much banks earn.

“Despite a more positive economic environment, conditions remain uncertain and a number of factors could impact the pace of recovery,” said chief executive Nathan Bostock.

“While the pandemic’s trajectory over the winter remains unclear, I believe we are well positioned to grow and to support our customers over the years ahead, with strong capital and liquidity and proven balance sheet resilience.”

The bank reported a 19% increase in its pre-tax profit in the third quarter of the year, which reached £687 million.

“Our strong financial performance has been driven by the continuing success of our strategy and the hard work of our colleagues in supporting customers and communities whilst the UK economy reopened,” Mr Bostock said.

“We have built on our position as the UK’s third largest retail mortgage provider, delivering £5.2 billion of net mortgage growth in a competitive market as well as an increase in customer deposits.”

The business said that although gross domestic product (GDP) has recovered, the UK economy is still facing an uncertain time.

It pointed to the ongoing effects of Covid-19, supply chain disruption and dislocation in the labour market as reasons that there might be pressures on the sustainability of the recovery.

The company’s Spanish parent said that its third-quarter profits were up by a quarter compared to the same period last year.

It said that the UK operation, as well as that in the US, have proven vital to the business so far this year.

